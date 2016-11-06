Northeast Ohio weather: Mild temps to start Easter Sunday

* Warm start for your Sunday

* Warm and stormy Easter

* Monday & Tuesday are sunny and very spring like!

Warm start to Sunday but the winds will be picking and we could be tracking rain showers and storms by 1 pm this afternoon. The heavier rain is expected to stay south of the greater Cleveland area.

In the wake of Sunday's storms, cooler air will moves into NE Ohio on Monday. Models indicate highs around 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and storms return to the forecast by Wednesday.

