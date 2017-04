From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The sky will go clear tonight. Temperatures drop well into the 40s which is seasonable for this time of year. I have lots of sun in play tomorrow. It will be milder with temperatures around 70 degrees. The next front arrives Wednesday. Look for showers with thunder Wednesday afternoon and evening. We don't expect severe weather with this front at this time but stay tuned!

