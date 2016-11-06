Northeast Ohio weather: Rain, snow and wind hitting Cleveland area

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak: A major storm system moving east tonight will drag cold enough air for the rain to change to a wet snow from west to east. General snow accumulation is expected to be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Strong winds out of the west to north will gust over 40 mph at times. The worst of the snow will be early morning tomorrow. It remains very windy tomorrow and the snow ends from west to east. Breaks in the clouds later in the day could spike temperatures above 40 degrees. This will be a brief cold shot as much warmer air starts to build in by Saturday. Temperatures are expected to warm back to around 60 degrees. Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.