Northeast Ohio weather: A windy wintry mix will slow your morning commute!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Heads up, commuters! The combination of gusty winds and falling precipitation may make travel tricky this morning. Use caution when driving around the area.

Short Term Forecast:

We have a little bit of everything out there this morning: rain, sleet, and snow. It will not be an all-day thing. It should wind down by midday, if not sooner than that for some of you. At the latest, we’ll be dry by 2:00 PM. We *MAY* even see a little sunshine later today!

The wind, however, will not be letting up any time soon. Winds may gust as high as 40 to 50 mph today.

Temperature-wise, we’ll spend most of our day in the mid to upper 30s. High winds may make it feel as if it’s in the 20s.

Winds will finally subside tonight, as skies continue to clear out.

Dry Just In Time For The Weekend:

If we have to round out the work week on an unsettled note, I’m glad that we are forecasting a calm and quiet weekend for you!

Saturday will be stunning, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. We may have a few more clouds around on Sunday, but it is, by far, my *PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND!* We’re headed into the lower 70s! Oh yes!

Looking Ahead:

We’ll start the work week off on a warm note. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s, under mostly cloudy skies. A few late-day thunderstorms are possible.

Tribe Home Opener Preview:

We have made a few little tweaks to the forecast for Opening Day (Tuesday). Right now it looks like we may see a little rain in the morning. Models indicate that we’ll dry out by midday. That is WONDERFUL news for our 4:10 PM first pitch.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.