Northeast Ohio weather: A wild weather ride ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak: A major storm will begin to impact us tonight. Showers and storms are in the forecast. The best risk of severe storms will be across the southern half of the state. Rain will be heavy at times, however, tonight. It generally remains windy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The center of the storm crosses right over us tomorrow. Expect a raw day with rain and drizzle all day. Much colder air and very windy weather develops Thursday night. The rain transitions over to snow from west to east. Winds gust well over 40 mph. A quick 1 to 3 inches area wide is what we have right now. The Friday morning drive could be bad with slushy roads and strong winds. The worst of the storm Friday will be in the early morning. The remainder of the day will be very windy with a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow showers. Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

