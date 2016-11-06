Northeast Ohio Weather: Great looking Sunday, wet week ahead

Sunny skies (Source: WOIO) DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Chilly start for our Sunday with sunshine for our Sunday morning drive to church or breakfast.
Everyone will warm nicely into the mid-50s by lunchtime and those along the lake might encounter a lake breeze which keeps you cooler. But everyone else should hit the 60 degree mark in the afternoon! At least the 2nd half of the weekend is going to be nice! It'll be a good day to BBQ or just get outside! There is rain on the way for Monday afternoon.
