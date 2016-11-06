First Alert Forecast: Warm & Windy this afternoon!

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman: * Much warmer air is moving in

* Showers early this morning

* Winds gust over 30 mph Much warmer air is building in today. A strong warm front will traverse the area producing a wave of rain early this morning. The rest of the day will feature only limited sunshine amid the clouds and wind gusts up to 30 mph. It is going to be very mild on Friday night. A front will be straddled over Northern Ohio on Saturday. The weekend will be unsettled with waves of rain tracking along the front. Temperatures will be propelled well into the 60s today and through the weekend. Showers and storms are on the weather menu for Sunday. CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVE RADAR. Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

