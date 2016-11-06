Northeast Ohio weather: More clouds than sunshine today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning to you! You can leave the umbrella at home through Friday. We’ve settled into some pretty quiet weather.

Short Term Forecast:

Expect mostly cloudy skies for your Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will top out around 60°. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two, but most of us will get through the day dry.

We’ll remain cloudy (but dry) through the night, as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

No major changes for Friday! I do think we’ll see a little more sun tomorrow. Afternoon high temperatures will make it up to about 64° or so.

Easter Weekend Outlook:

We’re still on track for a warm and unsettled Easter weekend! Temperatures will top out around 80° on Saturday! (WOOHOO!) We’ll climb up to 75° on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are still possible both days. If you have outdoor plans, you may want to have an indoor contingency plan.

Looking Ahead:

In the wake of Sunday’s storms, cooler air will move into NE Ohio. Models indicate highs in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and storms return to the forecast by Wednesday.