Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet forecast leading up to Easter weekend!

(Source: WOIO) DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
All is quiet tonight with seasonable temperatures. We have increasing high clouds on the way. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky. There is a small chance of a brief shower or sprinkle along the lakeshore counties. Temperatures will be mild inland but cooler near the lake. It's pretty much the same story to wind down the work week. A mostly cloudy Friday and most spots warming into the 60s.
Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.
Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.