Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet forecast leading up to Easter weekend!

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

All is quiet tonight with seasonable temperatures. We have increasing high clouds on the way. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky. There is a small chance of a brief shower or sprinkle along the lakeshore counties. Temperatures will be mild inland but cooler near the lake. It's pretty much the same story to wind down the work week. A mostly cloudy Friday and most spots warming into the 60s.