Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer Today & even warmer Monday

Warmer for today! Most temps into the Low-60s by Noon! The sun shines and temperatures quickly warm. Some additional clouds roll in Sunday with more of a mix of clouds and sun. The main story will be a gusty south wind that develops. Everyone into the low-70s Sunday. Next chance of rain comes in late Monday. Monday will be warm and into the mid-70s possible 80! Chance of storms Monday night could linger as rain showers by Tuesday morning. All the rain should be gone by noon of Tuesday. First pitch of the Tribe game is 4 PM- So Play ball! Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

