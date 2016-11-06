Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat next few days

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A warm air mass is building in right now. Expect a very nice night and warm. Many areas will not drop out of the 50s. A rather active weather pattern is shaping up. Two systems will be impacting us. The first front arrives later in the day tomorrow. Showers and storms move in later in the day and evening. A summer-like day is in the forecast Thursday. Temperatures could warm above 80 degrees and it will be windy. Thunderstorms develop again during the afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe. The storm threat lasts into the evening.

