Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms on tap for the afternoon and evening!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Take an umbrella along today! You won’t need it all day, but you may find it useful this afternoon.

Short Term Forecast:

Watch for a few patchy rain showers through the morning. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.

Scattered storms will fire up along a cold front later today; mainly after 3:00 PM. While we are not forecasting a ton of severe weather, a few storms may produce strong, gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain. Scattered showers and storms will continue through midnight.

Unsettled Through Thursday:

We’re going to do this all again tomorrow! Expect scattered late-day showers and storms, some of which may be strong. Afternoon highs will be WELL above average. We’re headed into the lower 80s!

Cooler By The Week’s End:

In the wake of our mid-week rain, cooler air will move into NE Ohio. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s from Friday through the weekend. Brr!

We may not crack the 60° mark until Tuesday of next week.

Weekend Outlook:

Other than the seasonably cooler weather, the weekend looks okay. Models are now hinting at light rain on Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday will be dry but mostly cloudy.

