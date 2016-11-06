Northeast Ohio weather forecast: Rain is headed our way

(Source: WOIO) DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
We are tracking the next system that will bring us quite a bit of rain to the area starting tomorrow. Looks like tonight will be dry with high clouds.
A slow moving storm over Kansas tonight is tracking this way. Rain spreads in the area tomorrow morning from west to east.
Thursday will feature widespread rain and thunder. The high chance of rain and thunder is with us Thursday night as well.
This system will cross the area Friday. It will remain unsettled with showers and drizzle.
