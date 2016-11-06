Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak: Click here to view the interactive radar. We may still have some areas of drizzle around Saturday morning, but we should be dry by mid-morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with more in the way of sun later in the day. Saturday will also be chilly. Saturday night will be chilly as well. Warmer air starts to build in Sunday. We will rebound back into the 50s for afternoon temperatures. Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

