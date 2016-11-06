First Alert Forecast: Storms & rain for your Sunday Afternoon

Sunday starts off mild & spring-like:

* More warm air this morning & early afternoon. Mid-Upper 60s for all. No Lake Breeze today!

* Showers this afternoon

* Possible thunderstorms: winds & small hail is biggest

It's going to be a very spring like day! Some areas will touch the 70 degree mark. We start off mild but look for showers and storms to begin dotting the landscape after 1 or 2pm this afternoon. The rain and possibility of storms carries through the late afternoon and early evening. The rain will take a break for Monday and temps will stay on the mild-warm side of Mid-60s only for the rain and storms to return Monday night.