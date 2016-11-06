Northeast Ohio weather: A mild start to the week! Rain returns tonight!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Watch for wet roads on your morning commute! Otherwise, today should be pretty quiet. While I can’t rule out a stray rain shower or two today, most of the day will just be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60s.

For tonight, clouds really thicken up, as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Rain will move back in after 10:00 PM. Rain will hang with us through the morning commute tomorrow.

We should dry out by late-morning Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.

Quiet And Cooler Mid-Week:

After Tuesday morning’s rain, things will be nice and dry on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Thursday will also feature highs in the lower 50s. Rain will move in during the latter half of the day on Thursday.

Late Week Rain:

Thursday’s rain will hang around through Thursday night and into Friday.

We may not dry out until very early Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Are you already thinking about the weekend?

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high around 50°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high around 57°.