Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and thunder through tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Rain and thunder will be likely tonight as we get ready for the next front to move through.

This front moves through in the morning.

The morning drive is expected to be wet and windy. The wind could gust close to 40 mph tomorrow behind the front. The risk of showers will be highest the first half of the day.

We get a break in the rain Tuesday night before the next system arrives later Wednesday and Wednesday night with more wind and rain.