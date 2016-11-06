Make-A-Wish transforms offices into Superhero city for 8-year-old with Pompe Disease

Employees of a local company transformed their offices into a Superhero city Friday, all to surprise a Make-A-Wish child from University Heights.

Christian Robinson, 8, had told volunteers from the charity that he wanted a game room, but he never expected what was about to happen.

Make-A-Wish sent a limo to pick up Christian and his family and take them to the offices of State Industrial Products in Mayfield Heights. Batman greeted them and Christian was outfitted with his own Batman shirt and mask.

The employees at State Industrial had not only sponsored Christian's wish, they set up a surprise reveal party. One-by-one, Superheroes to Kids in Ohio started bringing out gifts for Christian's game room. They presented a television, gaming chair, Xbox, PlayStation, and games, along with other goodies, much to Christian's delight.

Christian's mother, Shanyah Robinson said, "This wish means everything to me. He loves video games and has been so excited about this ever since he heard about it. For me, I just love seeing a smile on his face every day."



Christian was born with Pompe Disease, which is an inherited disorder caused by the buildup of a complex sugar called glycogen in the body's cells. That buildup can impair the ability of his muscles to function normally. At first, his mother was reluctant to hear about Make-Wish, thinking that it meant her son was terminal.

It is not a last wish organization, that's a common misconception.

Make-A-Wish is for any child between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18, diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. Many of the children gr anted a wish go on to live long lives.



"Doctors tell us the wish helps recharge a child's fighting spirit," said Doug Kelly, President and CEO of the Make-A-Wish chapter for Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. "We deliver hope right now, when it's needed most for that child and that family. And hope, like faith, is an incredibly powerful thing. It makes them think about next week, next month, next year, and focuses them forward. That's the magic of a wish."



That's also one of the reasons the employees at State Industrial got involved with the charity. The son of their company's boss received a wish 13 years ago.

"Think about this. We're giving to a kid in need, giving to really make a difference in his life and to watch him glow today really made my day, as well as the employees," said Seth Uhrman, President and CEO of State Industrial.

The company employees formed their own State of Dreams fundraising effort to give to local charities. And they give generously to Make-Wish. Christian's wish is the 21st wish they have gr anted.

The average cost of a wish experience is between $8,000 and $10,000. Right now the local chapter of Make-A-Wish has approximately 130 children on the waiting list for a wish.

If you would like to help a child like Christian, visit www.makeawishohio.org.

