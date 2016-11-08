PASS: Parma residents vote 'YES' on renewal levy

Parma voters decided to pass a renewal levy that will help its school district survive a $15 million budget deficit discovered earlier this year.

Residents voted YES on Issue 118. According to Parma City School District spokesperson Dan Rajkovich, the 10-year tax renewal levy will bring $8 million to the district per year.

In May, school officials found the district was facing a $15 million budget deficit. Rajkovich said that the budget problem was caused by overspending that started in 2014.

"The district spent more than it was bringing in," Rajkovich said during a September interview.. "Essentially, there was no money missing or anything like that. The money was spent on educational programs for kids and for students. In essence, we were spending more than we were bringing in."

The school district submitted a financial recovery plan to the state on Nov. 1 that outlined what cuts would be made to help resolve the budget gap.

According to Rajkovich, the proposed plan calls for $7 million worth of cuts this year and $12 million next year.

