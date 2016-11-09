3 Ashtabula officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

Three officers are on administrative leave after a a fatal shooting in Ashtabula.

Officers were called to the Family Video on West Prospect Road for an armed robbery Tuesday evening.

An officer pursued the offender who police say fled in a vehicle. According to authorities, the officer fired at the person near Fort Avenue and Route 20.

The person crashed a short time later on Fort Road, and eventually died from his injuries.

Investigators say they found cash and an air soft pistol in the person's car, but could not say whether police say the air soft pistol before shooting.

The officers were involved in the incident. One was injured. All three have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

"Out the corner of my eye all I saw was red and blues and I started hearing gun shots," said witness Philip Brazil, who lives near the scene. "I ran in the house told my kid and my wife to get down in the basement. I'm thinking of moving out of Ashtabula -- it's getting ridiculous."

There have been five robberies in Ashtabula in the past three weeks, according to police. They believe the person in this incident may be connected to those crimes.

