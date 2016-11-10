Winter Chill coming this weekend, time to have your furnace and fireplace checked

With the cold weather upon us, now is the time to have your furnace and chimney checked.

Frank Biliani of W.F. Hann and Sons, in Warrensville Heights, says that there are three things you need to know to keep your furnace running safely and efficiently:

If you start hearing noises you are not used to, you will probably want to have somebody come out and take a look at it. You should call a professional company to come out and do some routine maintenance, make sure it's safe. Make sure it is working properly.

You always want a clean air filter, depending on what type of air filter you have, you may have to change it once a month. Some you have to change twice a year. That is something all customers should know how to do. They should know how to change their filter. Make sure your filter is inserted properly. The air flow arrow should face the furnace.

No matter how old your furnace is, you need to have at least two carbon monoxide detectors.

"To me, the number one thing with a fossil fuel burning furnace which consists of natural gas, oil, propane, you want to make sure it is burning cleanly, because if it's not, it can produce high amounts of carbon monoxide, and when that happens, your furnace becomes unsafe, and that's how people get sick from carbon monoxide," Biliani said.

He adds you may want to go to the store to pick up a detector, if you don't already have a couple.

"It's very important to have a carbon monoxide detector. I always recommend two maybe one for the first floor, maybe one for the second floor. The reason why I say two is in case one decides not to work, you have a backup," Billani said.

Close to half of all heat related house fires are caused by fireplaces and chimneys.

Experts recommend having your chimney swept at least once a year and to have the chimney sweep check your chimney for any cracks or damage that could cause problems.

Make sure you burn only seasoned wood like an Oak. Avoid woods that will leave behind creosote that can build up and can cause a fire.

