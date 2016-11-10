Dating app helps anti-Trump Americans escape to Canada

Thousands of anti-Donald Trump Americans have flooded to iPhone app Maple Match in hopes of finding love in Canada.

The free iOS app was created by a 25-year-old developer out of Texas on Nov. 5, just days before the Nov. 8 election.

"The unfathomable horror is coming soon, but we've got your back," reads the app's website.

The app's release comes amid news that Canada's immigration site crashed as election results poured in.

The dating app hopes to get you results, asking survey questions about romance, politics, beliefs and habits. The questions even go as far as asking where you would desire citizenship.

