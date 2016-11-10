LIST: Veteran's Day deals and freebies

If you are a veteran, active duty military personnel or military spouse, you could be in for some awesome deals on Nov. 11. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, home goods and more are being offered for free or at a discounted price.

In some cases, you will have to show proof of military affiliation either through ID or uniform.

Here is a full list of deals:

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza: Free small order of meatballs with ricotta cheese.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu, plus a $5 off coupon that can be redeemed Nov. 12-27.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 percent discount from Nov. 15-22.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 25 percent off entire purchase from Nov. 10-13.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special breakfast menu.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Boston Market: Free brownie or cookie with any purchase.

Bruegger's Bagels: Free small coffee.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree, including pizza, salads and pasta.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos after 3 p.m.

Chili's: Free meal from a special menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free individual one-topping pizza with offer code 5258.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny's: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dollar General: 11 percent discount.

Fresh Market: 10 percent discount.

Friendly's: Free meal from a special menu.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet and beverage.

Great Clips: Free haircut card, for use through Dec. 31.

Home Depot: 10 percent discount.

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JACK Casino: Free lunch of dinner at the Market District Buffet at JACK Cleveland Casino or free stack of pancakes at The Diner at JACK Thistledown Racino.

JCPenny: Five percent off Nov. 10-13.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert, plus 10 percent off the meal.

Lowe's: 10 percent off.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt: Free small six ounce frozen yogurt.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a special menu.

On the Border: Free meal from the "Create Your Own Combo," "Choose 2" or "Choose 3" menus.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and beverage, plus 15 percent off for veterans and their families Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

Panera Bread: Free You-Pick-Two.

Perkins: Free Magnificent Seven meal.

Publix: 10 percent off.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Nov. 10 and 11.

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double Burger and fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer up to $10.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee.

Stir Crazy: Free chicken or steak fresh market bar.

TGI Friday's: Free lunch from select menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkey Hill: Free 16-ounce coffee or cappuccino.

White Castle: Free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.

