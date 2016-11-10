Megabus recruiting drivers in Cleveland, Toledo, Cincinnati

Megabus.com will add 20 driving positions to its Ohio operation based in Cleveland, Toledo and Cincinnati.

The company also announced that Cincinnati will replace Chicago as the hub for their Midwest operations.

"We are really excited about the expansion and we look forward to working with local, county and state officials in helping get the word out about our multiple job openings," said Bryony Chamberlain, Regional Vice President for Operations Megabus.com USA, in a statement.

The new operations, which also include the addition of 50 full and part time jobs to the company's facility in Janesville, Wisconsin, will launch in Jan. 2017.

Prospective employees should apply at www.megabus.jobs and www.coachusa.jobs.

