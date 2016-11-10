Thieves targeting unlocked cars in Bay Village, police say

Cars sitting in driveways and garages have been targets for thieves in Bay Village lately -- Sgt. Cathy Leasure says the area has seen a spike of break-ins since late June.

“We’ve had seven vehicles stolen and about 43 cars entered with items stolen,” said Leasure.

Computers, cash, bags, and credit cards are just some of what has been swiped. So far, the thieves seem to be picking cars at random.

“It’s different streets, different areas of the city,” said Leasure.

Leasure says surrounding suburbs such as Westlake, North Olmsted, Rocky River, Lakewood, and Fairview Park are also seeing the problem.

Police are investigating the crimes, but they are noticing one similarity: unlocked doors. They said that in all but seven of the cases, people left their cars unlocked and their keys inside (or near) the car.

“Individuals go from car to car when they’re unlocked," said Leasure.

Mike Pochatek has lived in Bay Village for years and is aware of thefts. He's now spreading the word to friends and family to lock up.

“It’s considered to be a safe community, so I think some people kind of take that for granted. But it's better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Police are echoing that message.

Whether it's night or day, people should take valuables out of the car, make sure the windows are up, and make sure the doors are locked. Police are asking the community to stay vigilant and call the department if they see anything suspicious.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.