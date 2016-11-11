Fabulous Food Show brings celebrity chefs to Cleveland

The annual Fabulous Food Show began Friday at the I-X Center, and more than 30,000 people are expected to attend.

The three-day event runs today through Sunday.

Ticket holders can eat, sample, shop, and learn about all things food and beverage. Guests can also see live demos from some of their favorite local chefs and celebrity chefs like Iron Chef Michael Symon, Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, Chopped star Aaron Sanchez, Daphne Oz of The Chew, and Food Network Stars Melissa D’Arabian and Damaris Phillips.

New this year, attendees can participate in a cake sculpting class or watch other demos in the baking pavilion. Special events are also planned, like the Block Party, Savor Cleveland, Dessert First, Cocktail School and Tailgate Bash.



On Saturday, Cleveland 19 News Reporter Jen Picciano will participate in CLE Cooks for a Cause, a lighthearted Chopped-style competition on the main stage. She and Chef Matt Mytro, of Flour, will compete against Chef Matt Fish, of Melt Bar and Grilled, and Q104 DJ Jeremiah Widmer.

