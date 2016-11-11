Westlake mayor honors World War II veteran with proclamation

The city of Westlake honored the special service of one World War II veteran at a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Robert Grobelny was recognized with others at a Veterans Day ceremony and lunch held at Gardens Senior Living. Each veteran wore a red flower.

Grobelny was drafted into the Army after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served for three years, with active combat in Normandy. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the largest and bloodiest battles fought by U.S. Soldiers during WWII.

It was a special day for the retired Army Staff Sergeant, surrounded by his family, because he said he was lucky to make it back home to them after serving in WWII.

Westlake Mayor honors Army Vet for his service in WWII ???? #VeteransDay See at 6 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/EoEiACCnlx — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) November 11, 2016

While in France, Grobelny suffered wounds in six places.

“We moved over into Saint Malo and that’s when the captain and I and many others got hurt, a lot of them got killed,” said Grobelny.

On Friday, the mayor of Westlake sent a surprise honor -- a proclamation that Friday is named after him.

“I don’t deserve it,” said Grobelny, holding the award.

Grobelny will humbly tell you that there are others like him that deserve the recognition. He says Veterans Day should not be the only time we reflect on sacrifice.

“We should think more about our veterans and not forget about them,” said Grobelny.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.