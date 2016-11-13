West Side Market shoppers ecstatic over new parking, vendors ask city for break

One hundred and twenty-eight new parking spaces just became available to shoppers at the West Side Market as a construction project that lasted several months and resulted in major revenue losses for vendors finally came to a close.

For the first time in a long time, finding a parking spot was a breeze for Kenneth and Jill Parks of Parma, on their bi-weekly Sunday morning shopping trip.

"I think it's awesome. We've tried to come down a few times, and it's been really rough to park, and I think this is a great break for the vendors and for the customers just to come down," said Jill Parks.

Gwen Logan of Farmdale said she came into Cleveland to take in a play and then decided to head to the West Side Market to make a quick stop when she found out the parking project was complete.

"It's just amazing because we've been up here many times before, and it's just difficult. They were so small, and you had to wind around, and this is just great," said Logan.

While construction crews were working on creating the new spaces, many of the vendors at the West Side Market say their business revenues went down by 50 percent. So, they are now asking for the city for a break on their rent to help them compensate for their losses.

"Sometimes the help had to cut their hours, which wasn't good because that was me, but it was a lot. We had to buy less," said Jason Scott of Greg's Produce.

Greg Shuck of Basketeria Produce says he now occupies a space vacated by a vendor whose business was destroyed by the loss of revenue. He's confident he will make it though.

"We've built a great business. We are the only 100 percent organic stand in the market. Customers are very loyal here."

Having parking for customers though, is key.

"Yesterday, we had a lot more customers. We saw our business going up a little bit more. Thank God!" added Scott.

The petition asking for a rent reduction was just submitted to the city. So far, city officials have not responded.

