Clevelanders have mixed reaction to Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

A kinder, gentler President-elect Donald Trump seemed to come through in an hour-long "60 Minutes" interview with Leslie Stahl on Sunday night.

Edwin Wilde of Cleveland says he voted for Trump and was pleased with what Trump had to say.

"It seems that Trump is trying to smooth the transition and reassure Americans that everything is going to be okay and not be so harsh as he was when he was campaigning," he said. "It looked like he was this mean guy, but now he is trying to be more down to earth and more realistic."

In the interview, Trump seemed to go soft on his campaign promise to lock Hillary Clinton up. He also said he would be okay with a fence being built between the U.S. and Mexico in some places as opposed to building a wall.

"He's indelicate, insensitive when he speaks a lot of times," Wilde said. "I don't know if I ever took 100 percent seriously what he said on the campaign trail. I always kind of just said I'll take it with a grain of salt. It's not what he's saying-- the message specifically what he is saying that resonates with me it's just the person that is a little bit more."

Tim Pell of Lakewood wouldn't say who he voted for, but seemed to like what Trump had to say during the special.

"I liked that he just, he shot straight," he said. "He wasn't dancing around things. He said it like it was. He is indelicate and insensitive for sure, but he calls it like it is, and I, for one, appreciate that."

Many others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Trump's first extensive, post-election TV interview:

@DZarrella19 @cleveland19news#She asked Him Questions,He gave His answers.Very good interview,not the normal Liberal sarcastic tone. — J Gunnar (@PapaJim585) November 14, 2016

@DZarrella19 @cleveland19news it was ok. @LesleyRStahl misled everyone on WHO are the ones rioting. SHE did let Trump talk though. — TRevere (@95Revere) November 14, 2016

@DZarrella19 @cleveland19news Denise, I thought da 60 minutes Leslie Stall interview w/President elect Trump w/his Wife & his kids was Good! — Brian Aschenbener (@brianasch40) November 14, 2016

@DZarrella19 @cleveland19news Didn't think much of Leslie Stahl (?). Came off as very unlikeable, disrespectful, snooty. Trump was great! — Par (@parsnips6) November 14, 2016

@DZarrella19 @cleveland19news It needed followup questions. How can marriage equality be settled by the Supreme Ct but not Roe vs Wade? — Michelle?????? (@shelgoldbach) November 14, 2016

