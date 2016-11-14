Parents concerned over safety, truancy, as Louisville strike drags on

Parents in Louisville are concerned about their kids safety and lapses in instruction as the teachers' strike continues. The picket lines started on November 2.

Community members are upset that a deal isn't even being discussed.

"They're doing stuff way below what we're supposed to be learning in sixth grade," said student Savannah Shaffer.

Her mother is concerned about safety and content but is not getting a clear cut answer about truancy during this tumultuous time.

"I talked to one principal who told me there is no way we can enforce the truancy issue and then I talked to another principal who said it's state law I have to abide by it," she said.

Linda, whose grandson was one of the kindergarteners left unattended and locked out of the North Nimishillen Elementary last week, says the situation is unacceptable.

"I don't know what disturbs me more the fact that that happened or that this town's police chief determined that it wasn't a safety issue because they stayed on the sidewalk," she said.

Other parents have concerns about the ability of substitutes to handle an emergency or a threat.

"We do not think that these people know the building or have even been taught to take care of the kids if there would be an immediate threat like that," said Holly Greco.

Judy Piatt started the Leopard Advisory Council to give a voice to students.

"They have no choice in what's happening here. We're just trying to get information out to parents," she said.

She says her son, a sophomore, is not getting the curriculum he needs during a pivotal year of high school.

"We are neglecting our children's education and right now the board, the administration is neglecting their well being. they're mad, they're angry, they're sad and they're confused," she said.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to Superintendent Michele Shaffer with specific questions via email, per her request, but we have not received her response.

