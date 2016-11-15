Holiday toy shopping tips to keep your kids safe

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has said that there are 250 injuries a day during the holiday season. Many of those injuries are attributable to the hazards presented by toys that children receive as presents.

The U.S. does have tough safety standards, but parents need to pay attention to the warnings on the toys they purchase. A recent survey found that 27 percent of parents do not heed the age related warnings on toy packaging.

Small parts present a choking hazard for children who are likely to put objects that are not food in their mouths.

Toys with small or high powered magnets are another dangerous choice for children, especially a child that could potentially swallow the magnet.

If your child gets a riding toy like a bike or scooter, make sure they also get the necessary helmet and padding that will protect them if they fall. Be sure they ride their toy in a safe place where there are no cars.

