Cleveland women rush to get IUDs in case Obamacare repealed

Health care providers say that many of their female patients are rushing to get their intrauterine devices (IUDs) replaced before President-elect Donald Trump fulfills his promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"When they say, you know, we are going to repeal Obamacare- I think people don't think, 'my birth control,'" said Dr. Marjorie Greenfield, an OB/GYN with University Hospitals. "I think people think about a variety of different things, but this is something that has had a big impact on women's health."

Birth control is covered under the ACA, but a promise made by Trump to repeal that law has left many uncertain about the future of their insurance plans. An IUD is one of the most reliable forms of birth control, but it can be pricey, generally costing between $1,500 and $2,000 out of pocket.

"They are just not sure how well birth control is going to be covered- whether there is going to be problems specifically with IUDs, and so, they are thinking, we should get it now and it will last through this whole presidency," added Greenfield.

Patients like Amy Schmidt, who is a mother of two and uses an IUD for medical purposes, say they will play it safe and replace their IUDs now.

"When he said he wants to repeal Obamacare, it was concerning to me because there is a big concern that contraception will not be covered for women anymore," she said. "I toyed with the idea of if I should get an IUD replaced now because I am eligible for it, or go the extra year, but I am going to get it replaced."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.