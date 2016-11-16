Lakewood firefighters train on new mobile unit

Lakewood firefighters recently participated in a training session that included simulated medical emergencies.

Dr. Tom Noeller is the Director of the Metro Health Simulation Center. The center oversees the three-day training, which creates full scenarios of high-pressure encounters.

“We have multiple victims of a car crash, we have a scenario that involves a lady having a baby in a living room. When we do this training we see that care improves," Noeller said. "And there’s medical literature on this to tell us that high simulation like this works."

It’s not real life, but a likely scenario. A patient in the simulation can be an actor playing out a scene similar to the 60 stroke calls the Lakewood Fire Department gets each year.

This is the third year Lakewood has had this type of training, but it’s the first time they’re using the Cleveland Clinic’s Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit. The unit offers a CAT scan machine and other tools to help stroke patients -- the fire department says it’s the only one of its kind in Northeast Ohio.

“Well take care of our stroke patients with the stroke mobile and we’ll be able to deliver better care for our patients. The more we train the faster we can deliver the care and get them to the right spot,” said Mike Monahan, the Paramedic Supervisor for the department.

