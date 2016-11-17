Vaping, e-cigarettes still have cancer risk, Cleveland Clinic doctor says

Vaping and e-cigarettes can be just as dangerous as regular cigarettes, a Cleveland Clinic doctor warns. (Source: Associated Press)

Every year on the third Thursday of Nov., smokers across the country take part in the American Cancer Society's Great American Smokeout, encouraging people to make a plan to quit smoking.

The good news about the program? Thousands have quit smoking in the past few years.

The bad news? More young people are smoking.

Young people don't necessarily smoke cigarettes, according to the latest statistics. Most are using other tobacco products like e-cigarettes and vapes.

According to a Cleveland Clinic lung cancer specialist, many young people don't realize that what they're doing is equally as harmful for their health as traditional cigarettes.

Dr. Humberto Choi says that e-cigarettes and vapes still contain many of the same chemicals present in cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that young people using tobacco, in any form, is unsafe. If the current trend continues, they estimate that 5.6 million of those who are younger than 18 right now will die early from a smoking related illness.

Doctors are trying to fight cancer by catching it early.

"Nowadays, we can do screening for lung cancer," Choi said. "This is something people should talk with their doctors about depending on your age and how many cigarettes you smoke or used to smoke. You could be a candidate for lung cancer screening."

Smoking is still the number one cause of cancer-related death worldwide.



The problem is that, according to a Cleveland Clinic lung specialist, what young people may not realize is that what they are doing is equally as harmful to their health.



"The rate has been decreasing over the years, but it's still high and we have this new trend that young people are not exactly smoking cigarettes, but other forms of nicotine they think is safe, but it may not be - that is the thing," said Dr. Humberto Choi, a lung cancer specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Smoking is still the number one cause of cancer related death worldwide.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.