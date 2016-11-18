Hudson boy donates all his birthday gifts to Akron School

A Hudson eight-year-old donated all of his birthday gifts to an Akron school after telling his parents he had plenty. Most children could think of endless possibilities for their birthday wish lists, Colin's parents Scott and Susan says their son is different.

"We started asking him what would he like is there anything you're looking to get for your birthday and he pretty much just shrugged his shoulders and said I'm good," said Susan Roubic.

Instead of receiving, Colin told his parents he wanted give.

"I have a lot and other people don't so I wanted to donate"," said Colin.

At his birthday party last week he asked guests to bring playground toys so that he could donate. He ended up with close to 100 balls for soccer, basketball and football.

"After his party when he saw what all his friends we're bringing to donate, he was beaming," said Roubic.

Roubic helped her son find a school in need and they decided on McEbright Learning Center in Akron.

Colin visited McEbright today and surprised the students with the gifts.

Mary Breiding teaches physical education at McEbright.

"It brings tears to my eyes when an 8-year-old is thinking about other people. It brings double tears to my eyes when he's thinking about my students," said Breiding.

Breiding says the toys will be used to replace worn out equipment and also reward students doing well in school.

