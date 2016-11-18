Tonight at 11: Donald Trump protests in downtown Cleveland

Brace yourself for a big drop in temperatures and the first snowfall of the season! It’s coming our way this weekend, Jeff Tanchak will let you who’s going to get hit the hardest in northeast Ohio.
Plus, local protesters block streets in downtown Cleveland, marching against President-elect Donald Trump. We’ll take you there live on Cleveland 19 News at 11.
Romona and I hope to see you then.
Denise Dufala
Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
It's a basic rite of autumn, the pumpkin spice latte returns to stores.More >>
In two days, from 6 am to 8 pm, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in coordination with Feeding America, will host a food and supply drive at 15500 S Waterloo Road. Food and supplies collected during the drive will be shipped to Texas to aid relief efforts.More >>
Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
