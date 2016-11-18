Tonight at 11: Donald Trump protests in downtown Cleveland

Brace yourself for a big drop in temperatures and the first snowfall of the season! It’s coming our way this weekend, Jeff Tanchak will let you who’s going to get hit the hardest in northeast Ohio.

Plus, local protesters block streets in downtown Cleveland, marching against President-elect Donald Trump. We’ll take you there live on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

