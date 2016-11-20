Power outage didn't stop Bay Village church's 'Light Overcomes' sermon series

Close to 13,000 were left without power Sunday morning - most of the outages in Rocky River. FirstEnergy reported that a blown out transformer was cause of the problem.

Despite the fact that the power was out, church services still went on as planned at Bay Presbyterian Church in Bay Village.

Ironically, it was the last day of the "Light Overcomes," sermon series.

"The facilities folks came up with a plan that we'd have worship in the sanctuary without Sunday school because it's not safe to minister to the kids when there is no power. So everybody came. Kids are in coats. Parents are in coats. We have donuts and coffee and the light of Jesus. So there you go," said Libby Peterson, who is a long time church member and resident of Bay Village.



Just a quarter of a mile away, Mark Mutch and his wife were wearing coats inside their home with candles lit just before noon.



"High winds all night long, sort of restless sleeping and this morning when we woke up, there was no power and the house was already 62. We are down to 60 now; so it's a little chilly," described Mutch.

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jon Loufman reported the Cleveland area had seen wind gusts that were tropical force winds which are defined as winds that are over 35 miles per hour. Much of the viewing area saw winds that were in the upper 40 mile per hour range.



High winds blew traffic lights out and even the door off of Cleveland Bagel Company which ended up closing early so they wouldn't lose the rest of the door.

At the Cleveland Municipal Parking lot, the porta-potties were all knocked over and had to be put back up again when tailgaters began to arrive around 4 a.m.

But you guessed it - nothing - not even tropical force winds could stop Browns fans from supporting their team.



"It does not matter. Freezing cold - we gotta be here against the Steelers," said one bundled up fan.

The hope at the Muni Lot - unlike everywhere else- was that the strong winds would work in everyone's favor and turn around a weak season, helping the Browns get their first win.

