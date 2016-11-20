Strong winds cause major damage in Bay Village

Strong gusts caused major damage in Bay Village Saturday night. Strong winds stuck around longer than the snow in Bay Village and caused major damage for one family.

Police say the wind blew down a large tree on to a house on Eagle Cliff Drive in Bay Village Saturday night. Michelle Pietron, who lives next door, called 911 when she heard the tree crashing down.

Wind gusts we’re recorded around 40 miles-per-hour in the area.

“It's always extra windy here and it really did some damage this time,” said Pietron.

She says it was a close call for her neighbors who happened to be in a safe place at the right time.

"The son that lives with them was going to take a shower within 15 minutes of when it happened and he would've been dead,” said Pietron.

The tree narrowly missed a car in the driveway. Pictures of the inside also show part of the tree causing the roof to collapse.

Pietron says the homeowners are safe, and she’s considering having other trees near her home removed.

"They're good they're doing ok in a hotel that's pet friendly with their dogs. They're doing good thank God nobody was hurt,” said Pietron.

