Huge toy give away for kids with disabilities slated for Dec. 1

On Dec. 1, RePlay for Kids, a non-profit organization based in Medina that repairs and adapts toys for kids with special needs, will be hosting a huge adapted toy giveaway. The giveaway features toys that volunteers have worked on all year long during special workshops.

Last year, RePlay for Kids gave away over 1,300 adapted toys to local agencies and families. This year, they expect to giveaway close to 1,500.

"There are some adapted toys on the market, but they are three times the price of a normal toy that you would walk into Toys 'R Us or Marc's and purchase," said Natalie Wardega, the Director of Operations for RePlay for Kids. "So it's really important to have a variety of toys for these kids to play with. You know, they are motivated in therapy by something new, something exciting to play with just like any other kid."

The toys that are used are battery operated. Volunteers are taught how to easily use switches to connect the toy to a device that a child with disabilities can easily activate.

"Basically we have a toy like this- the bubble maker- normally you press the top, and it would make bubbles," said Wardega. "Well, a child with a disability may not have those fine motor skills to activate it."

"So what we've done is, we've added a wire with a jack on it so that an ability switch can be plugged into it, and then the child can press the switch and it will make bubbles," she added, "These toys are used in therapy so that a child can hit a button and make the bubbles do or make the dog sing. Then the child can hit a button and use a communication device or hit a button for a wheelchair."

The agencies that receive the toys can choose to give the toys away to their students or keep them at their facilities to be used by several different children.

"We are always in need of battery operated toys," said Wardega. "We take any type of new or gently used toy, but they do have to be a battery operated toy with only one or two switches. They can't be too complicated, and then we adapt those toys all year."

If you would like to donate a toy or volunteer or need more information, contact RePlay for Kids at www.replayforkids.org or call 330-721-8281.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.