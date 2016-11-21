Cleveland woman fights failures in foster care system

It’s been a labor of love; skipped breakfast, lunch, and dinner all because Kevinee Gilmore has a heart for foster kids and uses her own money to help them. Gilmore, 32, spent five years of her life in and out of foster homes in Cuyahoga County.



She aged out of the system at 18 and had nowhere to go, armed with hope and opportunity she enrolled at Cleveland State University to have housing.



“I went to college because I was homeless, on breaks I would sleep in my car or in homeless shelters,” said Kevinee Gilmore, a graduate of Cleveland State University and the Founder of #FosterCare.



It was a marathon for Gilmore, it took her seven years to finish college. She graduated with a Bachelor’s in Social Work.

It was the springboard for #FosterCare. For the past five years world leaders, celebrities both nationally and locally have gripped the #fostercare sign.

“I figured we copy celebrities, so if celebrities care about foster care then maybe people will care about foster kids,” said Gilmore.

The mother of one founded the out-of-pocket venture that goes beyond holding a sign. On a daily basis victims of sex trafficking, homelessness, and abuse

call Gilmore to help them. Often times, she turns to the power of social media to aid the people that call on her; for food, clothing, and shelter.



It’s National Adoption Awareness Month and the statistics for kids who aren’t given a loving home, show how the numbers are really stacked up against them. The Foundation for Foster Children says: We exist to move the needle on some of these horrible statistics facing our kids in foster care.

Nationwide, there are about 500,000 children and youth in the foster care system – through no fault of their own.

In Central Florida, there are about 1500 children in the foster care system.

Kids in foster care change families, schools, and communities with appalling frequency. Two-thirds move seven or more times while in foster care.

Education is almost always delayed and disrupted. Life on the move – without parents to provide continuity and a sense of connection – leaves these kids particularly ill-equipped for the transition to adulthood. Many are two years behind their peers in school.

Adults who have been in foster care suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder at twice the rate of US combat veterans. More than half experience serious mental health problems.

One of the most vulnerable populations is a child in foster care. The FBI reports that close to 60% of the children rescued from sex trafficking were from foster care or group homes. Each year, 26,000 youth transition from foster care without the typical growing-up experiences that teach self-sufficiency skills, and without the family supports and community networks that help them make successful transitions to adulthood.

These young people experience very poor outcomes at a much higher rate than the general population:

More than one in five transitioning youth will become homeless after age 18

Only 58% will graduate high school by age 19 (compared to 87% of all 19-year-olds)

71% of young women are pregnant by 21, facing higher rates of unemployment, criminal conviction, public assistance, and involvement in the child welfare system

At the age of 24, only half are employed

Fewer than 3% will earn a college degree by age 25 (compared to 28 percent of all 25-year-olds)

One in four will be involved in the justice system within two years of leaving the foster care system

To be a part of the change Gilmore purchased a two family home in Cleveland.

After the purchase, she identified four students, two which are of the LGBT community to provide supportive housing as they pursue their higher education or job training program.

Blindsided to construction, the project hit a brick wall in April of 2016 when almost everything was stolen out of the home worth $10,000. Gilmore said though the home still isn’t move-in ready; the setback was really a setup for her to work harder to touch more lives.

She said no matter who holds this sign, a celebrity or an average Joe; the hope is people walk away with foster care youth closer to their hearts.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.















