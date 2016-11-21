How to navigate political conversations at Thanksgiving

Politics will surely come up at many dinner tables this Thanksgiving, and some will be stirring the pot along with the gravy.

Leneigh White, of Strongsville Family Counseling, says when it's time to set the table over the holiday it's also time to set some goals.

"Is their goal to be a peacemaker? Is their goal to be kind? To be generous? Is their goal to make this a good holiday because grandmas is 95 years old?" White said.

She says discuss those goals ahead of time with spouses and kids old enough to understand the family dynamic. Then, she suggests coming up with a strategy.

"Am I going to run out and get some more gravy? Am I going to pace myself that way? Are we going to arrive on the late side to limit our time? Am I going to jump up and help with the kids? Am I going to be careful where I'm sitting at the table?" she said.

White suggests not being the one to start the political conversation, not drinking too much, and not trying to change anyone's mind.

She says find an ally, have an exit strategy, and focus on similarities.

"Why do you love these people? You might not love them for their political views or religious point of view, but you love them none the less," she said.

