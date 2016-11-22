Ohio school bus drivers must be 21, able to handle stressful situations

A deadly school bus driver in Tennessee brings up questions about bus safety. Did you ever wonder what your child's bus driver had to go through to sit behind the wheel of that large piece of machinery with dozens of young lives in their hands?



A quick check of the Department of Education's Website makes the requirements very clear. School bus drivers in the State of Ohio must first complete a written application that is complete with references, and they must be at least 21 years of age, for starters.



They undergo drug and alcohol testing and also must pass a state and federal background check.



Their driving record will be checked and any changes must be reported to the Department of Education. They must hold a valid Commercial Driver's License or CDL.



Some additional requirements that many may not know about: drivers must be physically capable of "lifting and managing preschool and special needs children," and drivers must be able "to cope with stressful situations."

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.