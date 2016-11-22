Copper Chef ~ Unique Square Pan Design WITH DEEP DISH SIDES - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Copper Chef has a deal for you.

The unique Square Pan Design WITH DEEP DISH SIDES now has 25% MORE ROOM to cook more food. This works in the oven & on all stove tops!

The 6-in-1 Pan replaces your:  Stock Pot, Rice Cooker, Frying Pan, Roasting Pan, Wok and Baking Dish.

The Copper Chef 5 Piece System

  • Works on All Stovetops: gas, electric, ceramic, induction
  • Heat Resistance up to 850 degrees
  • Cerami-Tech Non-Stick Coating
  • Stainless Steel Induction Plate
  • PTFE & PFOA Free
  • Dishwasher Safe

This offer includes:  9 1/2' Square Pan, Fry Basket, Steam and Roast Rack, Tempered Glass Lid & a Recipe Book

A $200 Value for 3 Easy payments of $24.99

To Order Now Call 1-800-318-0341

For more details visit www.copperchef.com

www.copperchef.com

