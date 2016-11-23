OSHP gives warns against drugged driving, speeding

Millions of people will travel to see loved ones this Thanksgiving holiday this weekend, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is sending reminders to drivers to stay safe.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sargent Rob Gable is giving warnings that drivers have probably heard before, but he says are important reminders every year.

“The congestion that comes with holiday travel is a major concern and that’s what we caution people about. Slow down, give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going, leaving the distractions aside. Makes sure you plan your route,” said Gable.

Gable also advises motorists to wear a seat belt, and to also avoid drinking and driving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that nine people were killed in crashes last Thanksgiving weekend and 118 others were seriously injured.

“Dangerous drivers, people that are driving too fast which is the number one reason why people are involved in crashes in Cuyahoga County”,” said Gable.

Gable says there’s another threat for drivers—drugged driving which he says is up 25 percent this year. Increased law enforcement will be on the roads this weekend watching for signs.

“We have 183 people statewide officers from all different kind of agencies, sheriff departments, police departments highway patrol that are all seeking out drug drivers,” said Gable.

Gable says the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to keep an eye out for dangerous drivers too. If you see something they say dial #677.

