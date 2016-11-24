Ritz Carlton helps bring Thanksgiving to families at MetroHealth

Thanksgiving is a time for families, and this year MetroHealth is making sure the holiday is a good one. The hospital joined forces with the Ritz to provide Thanksgiving dinner to their youngest patients and their families.

Carley and John Sneed had spent the past week at MetroHealth as their son recovered from a virus.

“They didn't know what it was he couldn't keep down food, his enzymes were high. It sucks to spend any holiday in the hospital especially with a sick child,” said Carley Sneed.

For the past week the couple has been rotating their schedules to stay with the baby and their four-year-old daughter Addison.

“I didn't even know what today was until she told me today was Thanksgiving,” said John Sneed.

That's where the Ritz Carlton came in. The hotel delivered a warm Thanksgiving meal for the Sneeds and other families at the hospital. Ritz Carlton executive chef Richard Arnoldi has done this for seven years.

“I enjoy coming to the Ronald McDonald room and feeding the families and bringing a little home to them -- it's probably not their preferred place to be over the holidays,” said Arnoldi.

And as they wait to bring their little boy home, the Sneeds say they're most thankful for the thoughtfulness of others this year.

“They out did themselves. It's very, very good and if there was something I could give back I would. We're very thankful for this,” said John.

