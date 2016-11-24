Intercontinental Hotel offers Thanksgiving meals to police, first responders

The Intercontinental Hotel said thanks to more than 100 first responders Thursday by providing a catered meal. Hotel General Manager Peter Clarke says he thought of the idea as a way to recognize those who serve around the clock in the Cleveland community.

“When we're all at home in the safety of our homes they're out in the streets making sure we're safe. It's important to give back and they're an integral part of our community,” said Clarke.

Cleveland police, Cleveland Clinic police, University Circle police, Cleveland EMS, Cleveland firefighters, and Cleveland Clinic medical workers were just some of the departments invited to come.

Cleveland police Sgt. Victor Hayes said he appreciated the gesture.

"It's very much appreciated, all the way around. We still roll out 24/7 every day, every week throughout the year, 365 days a year to do the best we can,” said Hayes.

Michael Swann, Executive Chef at the Intercontinental, helped to prepare the meals.

“What a great way to do it -- on Thanksgiving to give back to those who have been taking care of all of us,” said Swann.

Half of those who came left their cars and trucks running so they could take their food to go and head back to work.

Others, like Hayes, sat for a while to enjoy. Though it's another holiday away from his family, he called it a second-best.

"I have my family at home, and this is the second family here at the work place," he said. "It's a blessing to be with them also today."

