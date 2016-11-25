39 family members make Black Friday shopping a holiday tradition

The Partin family likes to spend Black Friday together at the mall -- all 39 of them.

Todd Tackett said the tradition started with his mom, aunt, and cousins years ago. Many of his family members live in Akron, but over time it's grown into an annual trip that pulls the family together from across the country.

"We have some from Montana, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina," said Tackett.

Black Friday is a busy time, but it's family time for them.

"Today everybody is busy, we have busy schedules so we don't take time to get together with family and so for us it me and coming together and having a good time," said Tackett.

Tackett says the day is less about shopping and more about fellowship.

The family sees the Black Friday tradition as a growing legacy, one that keeps family and faith at the center of the holiday season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.