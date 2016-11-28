Sherrod Brown uses Cleveland schools to lobby Congress for lead testing bill

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was in Cleveland on Monday to talk about school drinking water. He said it's a problem that should have been fixed in society a long time ago.

He held a news conference at the William Patrick Day Head Start to urge Congress to pass a bill that would provide $100 million federal money for schools and day cares across the state of Ohio to conduct regular lead tests on their water.

Brown is a cosponsor of the Lead Testing in School and Child Care Drinking Water Act of 2016, a bill created after the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan and the discovery of high lead levels in the Granville and Seabring school districts in Ohio. The bill would create a new grant program to help schools, including daycare facilities, conduct lead testing.

"School buildings are often old and they mostly haven't been tested because it's not cheap to test the water faucets and the pipes and all. Our legislation will do what the city of Cleveland just did, what the Cleveland Metro Schools just did, test quality in day care centers and head start facilities and schools to protect children," Brown said.

RELATED: Frequently asked questions about lead in drinking water

The bill is included in the Water Resources Development Act, which recently passed the Senate and the House. With a committee still hammering out differences between the two legislatures' versions of the bill, Brown is urging the funding be kept in the final product.

Brown used Cleveland as a backdrop for his press conference because of the high levels of lead found in the water of some Cleveland schools.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District voluntarily tested 69 schools for lead and found elevated levels in several schools. The acceptable amount of lead allowed by the EPA is 15 parts per billion, some of the sites tested by CMSD found lead in the thousands of parts per billion. CMSD said on its website that it plans to replace nearly 160 water fixtures because of testing.

Brown praised CMSD’s actions, saying that the district couldn’t afford to do the testing but decided it was a necessity.

“Exposure to lead, whether it's paint, whether it's dust, whether it's water through pipes, slows the development. It's irreversible in the development of children so it's one more affliction that we afflict on people that generally don't have a lot of money growing up in sometimes Appalachia Ohio, sometimes inner city sometimes suburbs like Garfield Heights,” said Brown.

RELATED: Elevated levels of lead found in some CMSD drinking fountains

Brown said that although legislation passed out of the Senate with bipartisan support, he said he hopes that it reaches the president before the end of the year.

"I don't know what will happen at the end of this session," he said. "I have no idea what the president-elect thinks about (or if he's ever thought about this)."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.