Olive Garden donates to man's organization after claims of racial profiling

A local comedian said he was recently kicked out of the Parma Olive Garden after he asked for a new server.

Though a restaurant employee claimed on a 911 call sexual comments were made to a server, Ricky Smith said he only asked for a new server when a black server said she doesn't like serving black people.

Just got asked to leave @olivegarden because we asked for a new server because our server said she doesn't like serving blacks... — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 30, 2016

And it was a black waitress who said she doesn't like serving blacks. — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 30, 2016

Olive Garden released the following statement regarding the situation:

Our number one goal is to create a welcoming environment for every one of our guests each day. We take these allegations seriously, and discrimination of any sort will not be tolerated in our restaurants. Olive Garden’s executive vice president of Operations has reached out to Mr. Smith to personally apologize and invite him back to our restaurant to make things right. The employees involved have been placed on leave pending the outcome of our investigation.

Thanks RT @olivegarden: @Rickonia Thank you for responding to our DM. Our Executive Vice President of Operations is calling you now. — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 30, 2016

Olive Garden has been responding on Twitter to the claims as well.

@donlinka We’re deeply concerned by this. All guests are welcome at Olive Garden and we are currently investigating the matter. — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 30, 2016

Parma police have released 911 calls that stemmed from the incident.

"They were making sexual comments to our server and then the next thing was they got ID for alcohol and they wanted to buy more than their IDs allowed, like they wanted to buy alcohol for minors," an employee said on the 911 call. "That's when it started to get racial. And they asked for a server that was white."

Parma police Capt. Kevin Riley said the officers responded a short time after that call, adding the customers were cooperative at that point.

"The individuals left on their own and were friendly with our officers," he said. "As far as we know, the situation is closed. There was no police report taken, there are no criminal charges pending, there's no investigation as far as our department is concerned."

Only a "service report" was filed.

It appears Smith and the restaurant chain reached an agreement following the incident:

. @olivegarden is making a sizable donation @RAKENow #rake and in addition are giving #RAKE $1,000 in gift cards to host families in need. — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 30, 2016

