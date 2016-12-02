Police search for home invasion suspect in Pepper Pike

Pepper Pike police are investigating a home invasion and "serious personal assault" that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man entered the victim's home through an unlocked door around 3:15 a.m., while the victim was sleeping. The victim awoke to find the intruder in her bedroom.

Police are currently searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male with a medium tone and soft-spoken voice. He was in his late teens to early 20s and was between 5'5" and 5'7" with an average build.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie pulled tight around his face, dark colored jeans and light tan Timberland style work boots.

Two Apple Iphones and an Apple Ipad were taken from the victim's home. The suspect had the victim drive him to the intersection of West and East Brainard Roads, where he fled on foot.

The victim is working with investigators to develop a drawing of the suspect.

Police say that people should secure their home at night and while they are away by locking their doors and activating their alarm system. They also say to always keep a phone near you to dial 911 in your emergency, and to remove valuables from your car and lock it when left in the driveway.

